4Syte Music Video Awards 2019: Glamourous looks from the red carpet
The 10th edition of the annual 4Syte Music Video Awards came off at Kempinski Hotel on Saturday, November 16.
The event saw dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, taking home five awards, the highest number of awards won by an artiste on the night followed by Sarkodie, who came through with three.
The 2019 4Syte Music Video Awards has been dubbed the most exciting edition in the last five years.
With over 20 categories, this year’s event honoured artistes, directors and key industry players in Ghana and across Africa.
However, it seems patrons did not only come to the event to watch and have fun but to also show off some of the best outfits from their closets.
See some of the looks below:
[Photo credit: Rob Photography]
Sarkodie
Deborah Vannesa
Stonebwoy
Akwaboah
Enam
Darkovibes
Shatta Wale
Kwaw Kese
Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy
Medikal and Mmebusem
RJZ
Comedian DKB
Kofi Mole (right)
Lord Paper
eShun
PaeDae of R2Bess
Pappy Kojo (right) with a fan
#mvas19 #redcarpet happening now @felinuna
