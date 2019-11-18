4Syte Music Video Awards 2019: Glamourous looks from the red carpet

The 10th edition of the annual 4Syte Music Video Awards came off at Kempinski Hotel on Saturday, November 16.

The event saw dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, taking home five awards, the highest number of awards won by an artiste on the night followed by Sarkodie, who came through with three.

The 2019 4Syte Music Video Awards has been dubbed the most exciting edition in the last five years.

With over 20 categories, this year’s event honoured artistes, directors and key industry players in Ghana and across Africa.

However, it seems patrons did not only come to the event to watch and have fun but to also show off some of the best outfits from their closets.

See some of the looks below:

[Photo credit: Rob Photography]



Sarkodie



Deborah Vannesa



Stonebwoy



Akwaboah



Enam



Darkovibes



Shatta Wale



Kwaw Kese



Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy



Medikal and Mmebusem

RJZ



Comedian DKB



A post shared by 4syte TV (@4sytetv) on Nov 16, 2019 at 9:47am PST

Kofi Mole (right)

Lord Paper



eShun

PaeDae of R2Bess



Pappy Kojo (right) with a fan



Reggie Rockstone

te class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B48OR5OFX2M/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">

View this post on Instagram

#mvas19 #redcarpet happening now @felinuna Pc: @robphotographygh @covenantstudios

A post shared by 4syte TV (@4sytetv) on

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu