FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
18.11.2019

By MyJoyOnline
4Syte Music Video Awards 2019: Glamourous looks from the red carpet
The 10th edition of the annual 4Syte Music Video Awards came off at Kempinski Hotel on Saturday, November 16.

The event saw dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, taking home five awards, the highest number of awards won by an artiste on the night followed by Sarkodie, who came through with three.

The 2019 4Syte Music Video Awards has been dubbed the most exciting edition in the last five years.

With over 20 categories, this year’s event honoured artistes, directors and key industry players in Ghana and across Africa.

However, it seems patrons did not only come to the event to watch and have fun but to also show off some of the best outfits from their closets.

See some of the looks below:
[Photo credit: Rob Photography]

Sarkodie

Deborah Vannesa

Stonebwoy

Akwaboah

Enam

Darkovibes

Shatta Wale

Kwaw Kese

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Medikal and Mmebusem

RJZ

Comedian DKB

A post shared by 4syte TV (@4sytetv) on Nov 16, 2019 at 9:47am PST

Kofi Mole (right)

Lord Paper

eShun

PaeDae of R2Bess

Pappy Kojo (right) with a fan

Reggie Rockstone

View this post on Instagram
#mvas19 #redcarpet happening now @felinuna Pc: @robphotographygh @covenantstudios

A post shared by 4syte TV (@4sytetv) on
Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu

