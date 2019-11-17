ModernGhanalogo

Chinese actor, Jet Li in Ghana 

By MyJoyOnline
Jet Li greeting President Akufo-Addo

Chinese actor and movie producer, Li Lianjie, popularly known as Jet Li has landed in Ghana for the maiden edition of the Africa Netpreneurship Summit.

The legendary Chinese actor was sighted at the Kempiski hotel with former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-Moon and the founder of “The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Group”, Jack Ma.

Jet Li along with Jack Ma and Ban Ki-Moon, paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

