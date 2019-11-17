Meet the 10 couples vying to win Joy FM's maiden 'Twin Up' contest

Ten couples are battling it out at the Labadi Beach Hotel to win Joy FM’s maiden couple’s ‘Twin Up’ contest.

Launched on October 2, the contest received an overwhelming response until entries closed on October 26.

The Twin Up campaign is a brainchild of Joy FM’s award-winning family programme, Home Affairs, in partnership with Pearls Executive Network was launched to help foster strong ties and friendship amongst couples.

Interested couples were supposed to take photos wearing matching clothes made from African fabrics and share it on social media with the hashtag (TwinUpGh).

On November 1, the Joy FM team sifted through hundreds of entries to select the top 10 couples.

The selections were based on a number of engagements their photos accumulated, presentation style and story in the photo.

Below are photos of the finalists.



