Damba Festival: Hundreds patronize Citi TV’s night of cultural dance exhibition in Tamale

Citi TV’s night of cultural dance exhibition at the Dakpema palace in Tamale was a night to remember as the event provided a rare opportunity to showcase the unique dances of Dagombas.

Hundreds of residents including some foreigners thronged the palace after sunset on Friday to witness energetic dance performances such as Takai, Tora, Jera, Baamaya, and Simpa.

Some of the dance groups included Duilbbla, Kpakpagyili, Simpa, Tahama and Tor.

Citi TV organized the night of cultural dance exhibition to give this year’s Damba a unique flavour.

Most of the patrons of the event were not disappointed.

In an interview with Citi News, the residents described the exhibition as a moment to savour.

“I hope and pray that more people like Citi TV will cover this kind of occasion. We have a lot to show Ghanaians and the whole world and so we thank you very much for coming,” a gentleman said.

“We thank Citi TV so much for covering Damba Festival. This is the first time our festival has been covered by a media station. Because of what you have done, we would now watch Citi TV more then we used to,” a lady said.

Another man stated: “I thank the Almighty God and I'm very happy. If I go back to Accra, I'll talk to my brothers and neighbours that Dagbon is united now. May Allah bless Citi TV to be bigger than it already is.”

Citi TV is the official media partner for this year’s Damba festival which is a traditional festival among most ethnic groups in northern Ghana.

This is part of the firm's resolve to project culture and tourism in Ghana.

The Damba festival is celebrated by the chiefs and peoples of Nalerigu, Tamale, and Wa in the Northern Region and Upper West Region of Ghana.

The festival is celebrated in the Dagomba lunar month of Damba, corresponding with the third month of the Islamic calendar, Rabia al-Awwal.

It is celebrated to mark the birth and naming of Muhammad, but the actual content of the celebration is a glorification of the chieftaincy, not specific Islamic motifs.