Kweku Smoke starts shuttle business on KNUST campus

Music newcomer, Kweku Smoke has proven he is a smart businessman by operating a shuttle service for students at KNUST, his alma mater.

Kweku Smoke rose to fame in Ghana when a song, "Yedin", he featured Sarkodie (Africa's most decorated rapper) on became an instant hit.

His second biggest song, "Kwekuee" is also doing well on the streets as a lot of youngsters jam to the song at night clubs and parties.

Currently, Kweku Smoke is trending on social media all because he is beefing arguably the most influential entertainer in Ghana, Shatta Wale.

Though the beef looks fresh and genuine a lot of critics believe it is all in the name of Showbiz and that Shatta Wale is the main brain behind the whole tension just to hype his newfound friend before he releases his 3rd 'biggest' song.

Kweku Smoke's shuttle business looks lucrative from the outside judging from the way KNUST students patronize shuttle services on and off-campus.

His minibus he uses for this transportation business normally runs from KNUST Junction through campus and other areas of the university community.

By: Eben Owurachy