2020 Budget: A Mockery To Creative Arts Industry — Sammy Flex [Video]

The morning show host of Zylofon FM Samuel Atuobi Baah popularly known as Sammy Flex has described the 2020 budget allocation for the Creative Arts industry presented by the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Attah as a mockery.

On Wednesday 11th November, 2019, the Finance Minister listed Creative Arts industry as one of the incumbent government’s achievements since assuming office in 2017.

But discussing the budget in a phone interview with Socrates Sarfo, a leading member for NPP’s Creative Arts for Change and Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture (NCC), the presenter pressed on Socrates that the Creative Arts section of the budget is not impressive.

Socrates Sarfo in a sharp rebuttal asked the presenter not to make a mockery of the budget discussion.

In a friendly banter, monitored by attractivemustapha.com the presenter said he is making mockery of the budget because the whole budget looks funny especially the Creative Arts aspect.