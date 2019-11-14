Lady Prempeh Says She Regrets Having Sex Before Marriage

Gospel musician Lady Prempeh has disclosed her regrets for engaging in premarital sex before getting married.

In an interview with Franky5 on ‘This is Gospel’ on Hitz FM, she said premarital sex is “so disgraceful” although it is considered normal these days.

“That’s something, to me, I felt I shouldn’t have done it. I should have waited till I get married,” she stated.

Aseda singer added, “premarital sex looks normal now but if you know whom you’re serving, that’s a no go area for Him.”

She advised fans to follow the teachings of Christ especially in so-called contemporary times when premarital sex and other worldly life is considered the norm.

“If you have to follow this path you must be on it. Don’t try to sway or go your path and believe God to come with you. No, you have to go his way,” she advised.

