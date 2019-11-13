Multichoice opens nominations for Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards

Organizers of African Magic Viewers Choice Awards has officially opened entries for the 2019 edition of the awards .

In a poster released to the media, Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice announced that entries will be accepted for the seventh edition of the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) between Wednesday, 13th November and Friday, 13th December, 2019.

The AMVCAs was created to celebrate African filmmakers and others who contribute to the success of the continent’s film industry.

According to the organizers who spoke to Attractivemustapha.com the event is scheduled to come off in March 2020, meanwhile film makers can submit their movies to

http://www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA

