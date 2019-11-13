I Would Never Be A Politician – Wiyaala

Wiyaala is a very strong and unique Ghanaian lady who does everything humanly possible to support young people (especially girls) in her community.

She has been doing this even before she became a UNICEF ambassador and toured eight European countries with thirty-eight shows this year.

She is a very talented and versatile singer, guitarist, stylist (makes her own costumes), visual artist, footballer, farmer, just to mention a few.

During the animated and insightful conversation with Nigerian media personality, Ife Ajagbe, Wiyaala talks about politics, her music promotion strategy, marriage, Xenophobia and more.

It was a joint live video on Instagram that had very active participation. Check out the video and remember to drop a candid comment.

The rebranded Celeb Stopover has hosted a number of celebrities including, Marco Foster (USA), Fanni Mayer (Hungary), KRYTIC (Zambia) and J-Rile (Jamaica).