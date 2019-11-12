Ghana Events Industry Conference 2019: Kabutey My MC Gets Top Award

For any event to be successful depends largely on how well the MC creates and sustains the right atmosphere throughout the event. That person must without a doubt radiate confidence and charisma to keep the ceremony engaged and entertaining for all.

Kabutey my MC has over the years set out to compare events in Ghana and abroad that has left both the audience and event organisers truly satisfied.

Known privately as Kabutey Ocansey, Kabutey my MC is a Professional Event Mc based in Accra, Ghana and delivers excellence service across the world. His experience spans almost 800 events over the last 8 years on the microphone across corporate, social and entertainment platforms.

Kabutey my MC was at the maiden edition of the Ghana Events Industry Conference (GEIC) awarded the Best Event MC of the Year and also recognized with an Honorary Award as part of his contribution to the event industry.

In his remarks, he extends his appreciation to everyone who has supported his journey thus far, “I want to particularly say a big thank you to all the DJs, photographers, videographers, décor and planning coordinating houses I have worked with. You have truly made a difference for me and I value it very much”

Kabutey delivers on Live Channels and TV and is steeped in professionally delivering to key stakeholder’s satisfaction by his matured, classy, fun outlook and interactive personality. Kabutey my Mc evolved the philosophy of “Mcing by Immersion” which bolstered by his artistic performance, experience and orientation is applied with dexterity and adapted to suit various event forms.

With focused attention to detail honed by his science background, Kabutey has effectively delivered as compere of events that engaged; from small intimate numbers of 20 to as large as 1,500 guests, from regular folks to Presidents, International Dignitaries and VIPs, from formal protocol to flexible and fluid settings and from regular to high end venues and destinations. He is acknowledged as the most versatile and adaptive professional in the business.

Kabutey My Mc guarantees peace of mind to the organizer or planner, a fulfilling and pleasant experience to the guests or audience and ultimately an effective and seamless execution to the individual and/ or corporate host.

The Ghana Event Industry Conference is organised by the Event Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG). A platform created for operators in the events industry to synergise and pull resources from each other. It is aimed at organising event vendors around the country in ensuring delightful delivery to clients while promoting and encouraging the highest level of ethics within the events industry and managing the sector to high standards, as well promoting professionalism with high-quality service delivery.