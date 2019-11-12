Linda Ikeji School Bloggers At 2019 Ghana Bloggers Summit

The 2019 Ghana Bloggers Summit which is the annual convention for bloggers, social media influencers and journalists has ended successfully.

The summit which hosted at the SB Incubator on November 1st & 2nd, 2019 had Nigerian millionaire blogger, Linda Ikeji as keynote speaker saw the participation of bloggers and influencers from Ghana and other countries in West Africa.

Speaking at the summit, Linda Ikeji shared her success story on how she made millions of dollars from her blog.

She also ardently dedicated her time to give practical lessons on how to turn a blog into a business to provide employment for other people.

Some topics which were discussed at the summit by other speakers included: the impact of blogging on journalism, How to Monetize Your Blog, Managing a Blog as a Business, Building a Media Company out of a Blog, Towards Election 2020; Headline Writing and SEO in a Social Media Era of Fake News etc

The summit also hosted an all-female Bloggers panel which discussed how female bloggers can create a niche for themselves in the blogging space.

Other speakers included: Vlogger Kwadwo Sheldon, Journalist Patrice Amegashie, President of the Institute of Public Relations and Head of Marketing of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Mawuko Afadzinu, Jenny Chisom [Login Bloggers Africa], Jemila Abdulai [Circumspecte.com], David Mawuli [Pulse.com.gh], Kwame A.A. Opoku, Papaga Seckloawu Bless [celebritiesbuzz.com.gh], Ismail Akwei (International Journalist), Fiifi Adinkra [GhanaNdwom.com], Simon W. Alangde, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, Jonathan Nii Laryea, Fiifi Anaman [Sports Journalist], Evans Antwi-Gyamera [ashesgyamera.com], Thomas Freeman Yeboah [Pulse.com.gh], Elorm Beenie [beeniewords.com], Keni Kodjo [Kenikodjo.com], Angela Akua Asante [sports blogger], Justica Anima [justicaanima.com], Jagbesie Suliah Jibriel [ghkasa.com], Adeyemi Adebayo (YemmeYbaba) [Ytainment.com], Pep Junia [enewsgh.com], Toni Kusi [ghpage.com], Gad Ocran [Head of Social Media, Multimedia Group], Kofi Cephas [ghgossip.com] and Tony Asankomah, [ghmoviefreak.com], Kobby Kyei [kobbykyeinews.com]

The summit was hosted by communication specialist and producer at the world’s famous Apollo Theatre, Beverly Yaa Danquah.

The 2 days event also saw the exclusive unveiling of the LI TV App, which from 2020 will be publishing Ghanaian films and series.

As part of the summit’s agenda to unearth new set of bloggers, upcoming blogger, Diane Akuffo was announced as the winner of the 2019 Blog4SDGs competition which was held to give opportunity to young people to create blogs to promote the UN SDGs.

Ahead of the summit, a seminar on blogging was also hosted at Wisconsin International University College where Linda Ikeji also shared practical lessons with communication students as a guest lecturer.

The summit which was hosted by Avance Media was supported by Twellium Industries, Verna Natural Mineral Water, Asuavo Security, SB Incubator, Reset Global People, WatsUp TV, Homechow, ICS Africa, CliqAfrica, Egotickets, ShotbyExcelsis, Surge Studios, Orientation Africa, Third Eye Media and Spaa Media.