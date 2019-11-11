Miss Commonwealth Ghana Grabs Award

Miss Commonwealth Ghana, one of the leading beauty pageant in Ghana has been crowned the “Best Outstanding Women Beauty Pageant ” at the second edition of Ghana Most Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA), which took place at the National Theater on Friday, 8 November 2019.

The Miss commonwealth Ghana TV reality show beat the likes of Miss Ghana, Ghana most beautiful; Miss Malaika; Miss Galaxy Ghana; Miss Universe in the same category to merge as the winner of the night.

In an interview with the CEO of miss commonwealth Ghana, Princess Duncan, thanks to the organizers of the award scheme for coming out with this scheme to celebrate the hardworking women in the country.

She stated that everything she does is to empower women and plant the seed of thought in their minds that anything they put their mind to can be achieved.

High profile personalities from the diplomatic corps, politics, arts, and entertainment, media graced the well-organized event.

GOWA is an award scheme initiated to honour women who are involved in social change and are contributing their quota to the development of Ghana.