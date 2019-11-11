ModernGhanalogo

11.11.2019

Cardi B Confirms Showdown In Ghana

By News Desk
American rapper and actress Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánza, has confirmed her performance as headline artiste at the Livespot X Festival (LXF), which will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 8.

It has been speculated that the rapper would make appearances at the Livespot X Festival shows in Lagos and Accra respectively, and fans had been doubting.

Cardi B, however, took to Instagram on Friday, November 8, 2019 to confirm the news.

She wrote on Instagram, “Africa. I'm coming! Ghana & Nigeria.”

