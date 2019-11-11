Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Others Storm Obrafour's 'Pae Mu Ka' Concert

Veteran rapper Obrafour's concert to mark 20years of his 'Pae Mu Ka' album came off successfully at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday night.

The show was not only a test to prove how Obrafour is still loved, but to also show that he is one of the best musicians in the last 20 years.

He got many music followers to jam and sing along to his performances at the concert.

Also, a number of Ghana's biggest music stars and other celebrities lined up at the event to celebrate with him in style.

Among them were Yvonne Nelson, Naa Ashorkor, Shatta Wale, Prince David Osei, Coded of 4×4, Kalybos, music producer Big Ben, Abeiku Santana, Steven Appiah and a host of others.

Kwaw Kese, Edem, Ras Kuuku, Akwaboah Jnr., Samini, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, E.L, Reggie Rockstone, Tic Tac (now TiC), King Promise, Kofi B, CY Lover and Bisa Kdei were among the many musicians who performed during the night to support Obrafour.

KOD hosted the event with Alex Unusual from Nigeria.

Samini, midway through his performance, paused to eulogise Obrafour and his talent.

“Obrafour inspired people like me and a whole lot of Ghanaian artistes and we are on here today to make sure we make the world know what people like Obrafour did,” Samini said on stage.

The highpoint of the night was when Sarkodie joined Obrafour on stage. Just when many thought they had seen it all, 'hiplife grandpapa' Reggie Rockstone, who is credited for starting hiplife, also joined them on stage.

After Reggie had joined the two, Kwaw Kese also appeared on stage and then Edem also followed.

Such an impressive ensemble called for a rare performance of one the biggest hiplife tunes of all time, 'You Dey Craze'. The song was Edem's first commercial hit track and it was also Sarkodie's first commercial feature.

That performance got every soul at the AICC on their feet.

Obrafour, even though the night was about him, paid a glowing tribute to the late Ebony Reigns.

He unbuttoned his shirt to reveal a T-shirt which had the singer's image embossed on it and asked for a minute silence for the talented singer whose life was cut short through a tragic accident on February 8, 2018.

Obrafour did not also forget to pay tribute to other artistes like Terry Bonchaka and Ronnie Coaches of Buk Bak fame.

