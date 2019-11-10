UK-based superstars Reggie N Bollie, release artwork for collabo with Samini

The Ghanaian-born music duo, Reggie N Bollie, set social media ablaze recently, on the announcement of a collaboration with the Ghanaian MOBO award winner, Samini. Fans have been calling it ‘the battle of the giants’ and are expecting nothing short of a great song!

Reggie N Bollie who expressed excitement about this collaboration, have just released the official artwork for the upcoming single called ‘African Dancehall Party’. As the title suggests, this is going to be one for the dance floors.

African Dancehall Party will be officially released on 15th November 2019, on all worldwide digital platforms.