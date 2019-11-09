Work Hard For Money And Women Will Rush You For Space – Kwabena Kwabena

Ghana’s King of romantic highlife music, Kwabena Kwabena wants men to work and the rest will be more women following.

Kwabena Kwabena believes that staying idle worsens a man’s quest for a good relationship adding that men love better and deeper than women.

The ‘Obi do wo aa do no bi’ hitmaker wants women to be God-fearing and appreciate men.

The popular highlife musician told Rabbi Humphrey host of Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7 ‘Ahenman Mu Nsem’ – Men love better and deeper than women. Women must appreciate men always.

Kwabena Kwabena has several albums to his credit and on his 5th album ‘Ahyesi’, songs include Tuamudaa, Obi Asa, Ensesa, Adansie, Adonai, Matwen abre, Yedo Ye ho, Obaa, and Siwagede.

As usual, Kwabena will sing about something that gets deep into your heart, especially when he focuses on the gospel genre. The lyrics and vocal agility of Kwabena as represented in this tune are unmatched. He proves that he is indeed worth more than people care to accept.