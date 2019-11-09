Kuami Eugene Debunks Claims That His Song 'Obiaato' Is Profane

Highlife Artiste and Ghana's undisputable Rock Star, Kuami Eugene, has cleared the air on claims that his latest song 'Obiaato' is profane and vulgar since the same language refers to the backside of the human body.

According to Kuami Eugene, the manner and way the crowd and the general public jump on all his songs to sing and enjoy the songs means everybody sings his songs.

He was speaking on Homebase Tunez, Accra's hottest entertainment and showbiz program on Homebase TV.

"It is, therefore, my biggest motivation and that made me do my latest hit single 'Obiaato'," he said.

He said Obiaato in the local Akan language Twi means 'Everybody Sings'.

Kuami Eugene said so far, the song is doing very well across all streaming channels and social media platforms with YouTube leading the viewership.

"Within two weeks Obiaato has attracted about half a million views on YouTube and that means within a month or two, it will do phenomenally great," Kuami Eugene stated.

Kuami Eugene was full of praises to God for how far he has come in the music journey dating back from his childhood and youthful days at Fadama, a popular slum in Ghana's city of Accra.

"When I perform on stage, the crowd and all the people sing along and they even sing the songs louder than me; I was motivated by this to do a song to appreciate the public and Ghanaians at large so that is why I did 'Obiaato'. I can say all these are due to the big GRACE OF GOD I am enjoying; It is God that has made it," Kuami Eugene stated.

