Takoradi-Based Shakes Announces High School Tour With Pappy Kojo

Fast-rising Tadi based music star Abdul Aziz Sadat known professionally with his showbiz name as Shakes has announced a high school music concert tour in the year 2020.

The musician has recorded and produced many hit songs and has performed on many mega-events in the country. Shakes is an Afrobeat artiste with various hits songs which include 360, Awo Ntsi, Damager, Wapei and many more.

According to shakes, His agenda for the high school Tour is to use his music and his influence to campaign for Malaria protection and the use of mosquito net in high schools in Ghana to limit the rate at which Malaria is killing people in Ghana and especially the youth who are mostly the students in the high schools.

He is also seeking the support of the ministry of health, the Ghana education service and the government of Ghana to support this educative initiative.

Meanwhile shakes will partner awards winning music star Pappy Kojo his colleague musician from Taadi to join forces with him and he believes with their influence this will help save more lives.