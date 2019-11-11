Nicki Minaj Attacks Wendy Williams For Discussing Her Husband’s Past

Nicki Minaj has hit out at “demonic” Wendy Williams after the US talk show host discussed her new husband's past.

In 1995, Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, 41, was convicted of the attempted first-degree rape of a 16-year-old girl one year prior. He was sentenced to between 18 and 54 months in state prison, serving for just under four years. In 2006, Petty pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He ultimately served seven years.

After Williams referred to Petty as a “sex offender” on an episode of her eponymous talk show this week, Minaj took to her Beats 1 radio show Queen Radio on Friday (1 November) to condemn her.

“There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you're hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated,” Minaj said.

“When a woman isn't really being loved at home, the viciousness is a different type, so I really wanted to pray for you today, because look at where you are now in your life,” the rapper continued.

“Look at what age you are. You sat up there being vicious all this time, and paid for that man's mistress all these years. You paid for her shopping sprees, you paid for her hotels, you probably even paid for her GYN bills, you paid to have that baby delivered, hoe. How you doin', stupid?”

Minaj was referring to Williams' recent separation from husband Kevin Hunter. Williams confirmed to the New York Times Magazine in August that Hunter had impregnated another woman, leading her to check in to a sober living facility and file for divorce.

“When you see your husband's mistress with a burgeoning belly and you're a blabbermouth on TV with a successful show, you know what's about to happen,” Williams said.

On Queen Radio, Minaj suggested that it was Williams' behaviour on her talk show that led to her separation.

“I know we're human first, we're human before we're celebrities, we're human before we're personas, and I know you must have gone through a lot,” Minaj said. “But you are demonic, and that's why this stuff unfolded. If I were you, I would go and pray and ask for forgiveness.

“You can report the news – people do it all the time – without the level of viciousness and trying to play dumb and doing all this nonsense.”

-independent.co.uk