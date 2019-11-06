Gospel artist Lily Valerie Odoi sings “You Are Holy” in new 2019 single

Lily Valerie Odoi photo courtesy of Patrick Odoi

Lily Valerie Odoi, a Ghanaian gospel singer-songwriter based in the United States (US) has a new single out. According to her, she got inspiration for it during a time when worshipping with her producer and mentor.

The title of the single ‘You Are Holy‘ which is available on the singer’s official YouTube channel is something that she had sung about in her spirit many times. She tells TheAfricanDream.net that “months later, I read Exodus 15:11 and that is where the verse of the song came from to me finally.” Lily Odoi asserts that she takes overall inspiration from God and His word and some ministers in the gospel industry.

“Some ministers who inspire me are Pastor William McDowell, Ghana’s award-winning Gospel Minister Joe Mettle, Nathaniel Bassey, Israel Houghton and so many more,” said Lily who worships through personal experiences encountered with God.

Lily elaborated further: “all these factors come together to make my style of worship peculiar,” as she mentioned that her “years of observing Phil Thompson drew me to conclude that worship is similar to our fingerprints; there’s a uniqueness about all worshippers. This makes me comfortable with my style of worship and confident that my single ‘You Are Holy’ will resonate with people who open their hearts to it.” The new single is also on iTunes and all music platforms online.

The singer who also dabbles as a Clinical Data Manager in Maryland US assured her fans that she will be dropping more singles this year as she is working on an album as well as covers of Godly worship tunes. She revealed to TheAfricanDream.net that plans are in the pipeline by her management to have her host more guests on her monthly podcast, ‘Our way of worship‘ which is currently broadcast on BeInspired Radio.

“I had to believe in myself and let go of shyness as well as the opinions of people. I had to remind myself that God is the one who has called me, not human. I constantly have to tell myself that this work isn’t about me but rather for the edification of the body of Christ,” said Lily as she responded to what stumbling blocks stood in her way as an upcoming gospel artist.

“2019 has been a wonderful year for me, my family and above all, my relationship with God. I am so thankful for the blessing I had to put this new single together. 2020 will be equally amazing as I intend to put to work all the cool stuff I’ve learned from working with great musicians such as Pastor Emmanuel Nickson, Min. Adjoa, commonly known as Min. AJ, Rev. Denzel Agyeman Prempeh, Gilbert Myers and Nydea Siakor.“

Check out the video for ‘You Are Holy‘

and connect with Lily on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter under the name Lily Valerie. Find her on Instagram as doc_lilyvalerie and do share the video and watch out for more releases as the year draws to a close.

Written by Oral Ofori