Diana Hamilton, Kwesi Oteng, Joe Mettle Wow Patrons At 'MTN Stand In Worship'

It was a true spirit-filled encounter at the Fantasy Dome on last Saturday when Gospel stars lifted up worship at the 2019 edition of the MTN Ghana Stands in Worship event.

This year’s event brought together giants in the gospel fraternity in Ghana and Nigeria to worship and thank God for the blessings and favours bestowed on Ghanaians since the beginning of the year.

The night was filled with hit songs from a host of Gospel musicians including Selina Boateng, Cece Twum, Koda, Kwesi Oteng, the evergreen Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Akesse Brempong, sensational Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton and “ Ekueme ” hitmaker, Prosper Ochimana, from Nigeria and many more as they rocked patrons with back-to-back sing-along gospel music.

First to perform was Selina Boateng who lit the Fantasy Dome with her exciting performance getting patrons on their feet. The youth could not have enough of contemporary Gospel musicians, Akesse Brempong and Kwesi Oteng’s electrifying performance.

To the delight of patrons, the “Ekueme” hitmaker, Prosper Ochimana, led the audience in an uplifting and spirited worship encounter, delivering an exceptional rendition of the twi song “Menye Obiaa”

The evergreen Daughters of Glorious Jesus and songstress Cece Twum had the audience singing along to their golden oldies while sensational songwriter and singer, Minister Joe Mettle thrilled the audience with his usual amazing performances culminating in a standing ovation from the crowd.

Ending the night with her spiritual uplifting songs, songstress Diana Hamilton took the crowd to the highest level as she performed her “Mo Ne Yo, Work In Progress, and her latest, W’asem ” amongst others.

Patrons at the event could not help but sing and dance along as the musicians rendered spectacular performances minute by minute. Some expressed their excitement and delight in comments posted on the MTN twitter page with #MTN Stands in Worship.

In a video message, the Chief Marketing Officer for MTN, Noel Kojo- Ganson expressed his excitement about the opportunity MTN has created for its stakeholders to worship, praise God and also donate to charity.

He said, “MTN Ghana is proud to be an enabler of a platform that unites the people of Ghana. He said the theme for this year – One Nation, One Voice, One God aptly speaks to this.”

He added, “If you are here today, note that you have made a significant contribution to brighten the lives of the less privileged as proceeds from this event is donated to charity,”.

The 2019 edition of MTN Ghana Stands in Worship is one of the key events outlined to engage various customer segments as the year comes to a close.

Other entertainment activities planned for the year include the MTN 4syte Music Video Awards, MTN Hitmaker and MTN Carols Night.

---Myjoyonline.com