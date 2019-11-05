Radio & Tv Personality, Grandmaster Murphy Honoured

For his hard work and dedicated spirit to the solidification of the Music Industry across the three (3) Regions in BA (Bono East Region, Bono Region, and Ahafo Region), NANA KWASI BOATENG passionately called GrandMaster Murphy together with Ras Caleb Appiah – Levi, Mr. Ebenezer Carl Erskine (Papistic) among others were honored at the just ended 2nd Edition of the Annual BONO AHAFO MUSIC AWARDS FESTIVAL – BAMA 2019.

Grandmaster Murphy has worked so hard to deserve the honor of Bono Ahafo. He has diligently served the region and used his platforms and abilities to help develop BA music and entertainment.

Based on these and many more, on the 2nd of November at the TYCO CITY HALL in Sunyani the regional capital of Bono Region, Murphy received a golden award with a citation of honor in recognition of his hard work and contributions to the BA Music and Entertainment Industry. In his speech, he used the opportunity to call on all stakeholders across the region to keep supporting young talents and the creative arts industry.

The awards festival this year 2019 saw in attendance; personalities who support the music and entertainment industry in Ghana. Dignitaries such as – Hon. Millicent (NDC Aspiring Member of Parliament 2020), Representatives of the Sunyani Traditional Council, the regional Director – Ghana Tourism Authority in the person of Mr. Appiagei and other stuff of the Authority, Heads of public and Government Institutions from Sunyani and other regions in Ghana, Ras Caleb Appiah – Levi (Presidential Aspirant – MUSIGA), Mr. Robert of Rovak Ghana / Cast Vote Ghana, and other highly profiled dignitaries.

BAMA among its objectives this year 2019 and in the long term seeks to solidify the music and entertainment industry by creating a unique platform for hard working Talents in BA and beyond to be recognized, promoted, celebrated, supported, and encouraged to be self-sustaining through music, entertainment and creative arts in general.

The awards festival through its principles and standards accepts nominations from hard working individuals within a year under review. Winning an award at BAMA is subject to a participant's dedication, hard work, and evidence or prove of work ahead of other participants.

BA is made up of 29 districts which come together to form BONO EAST, BONO REGION AND AHAFO REGION. The awards covers all 29 districts and beyond.

According to the organizers “J BLACK CODE EVENTS GHANA”, the BAMA festival through its networks and credibility have attracted giant media houses, and creative arts related industry players’ participation this year.

CEO of the J BLACK CODE EVENTS GHANA; Joshua Akongo – J Black further thank all individuals and organizations supporting the music awards and talents in the region.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

MEGA BUSH

MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

IMRANA – IMAGINE SAY

DISCOVERY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

AMARU WAN

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

STUNNER BIZZLE – REFUSE TO QUIT

BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

BODWESE – TUMUDE FT. GURU

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

KOJO WUSU – LOVE TILL WE GROW

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

EFE KEYZ – JUJU

SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR

FOD MUSIC – ONYAME YE

BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR

K’SWAGG

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

MEGA BUSH FT. MACASSIO – NOO

BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR

SABII AND MATT

BEST ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

DJ FLOPPY –

BEST PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

EBENEZ

BEST BLOGGER OF THE YEAR

SETH WILSON (GH KONKONSA SETH)

BEST PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

WYSE BRAIN

MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

GAF PRODUCTIONS

SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR

OBONTO

ARTIST FAN BASE OF THE YEAR

MEGA BUSH – 360 FANS

HIP LIFE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

KOOKO

HIP LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

ALINKIN – YOUR LOVE FT. BENJI

HIGH LIFE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

ABOATEA KWASI

HIGH LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

AKWASI POY – MA NNO MBO

HIP POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

BODWESE

HIP POP SONG OF THE YEAR

ROCKIEFELA

DANCEHALL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

CHATTA BOSS

DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

MAN P J SPARTA

REGGAE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

KURABASU REDFYAH

REGGAE SONG OF THE YEAR

AFIAKOFI RASTA

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

MAMA GEE

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

SABII AND MATT (OTEASEFO NYAME)

STUDENT ARTIST OF THE YEAR

M. A. N

NON BAMA ARTIST OF THE YEAR

YUN KOBI

NON BAMA SONG OF THE YEAR

KOFI WAY – CHABA

BEST RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ UPTOWN – HIGH RADIO – BECHEM

BEST ENTERTAINMENT HOST OF THE YEAR

TACTICAL SHIFO – CHEERS FM – SUNYANI

BEST ENTERTAINMENT RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

GREENA FM – SUNYANI

BEST ENTERTAINMENT RADIO PROGRAM

WINNERS FM (FIRE ENTERTAINMENT SHOW) – CASCOLA

MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

FELIX AIDOO (BODY BONE) – NKOMODE FM KINTAMPO

*_HONOURY AWARD*_

YOUNG LIVING LEGEND OF THE YEAR –

GRANDMASTER MURPHY

CREATIVE ARTS INVESTOR

PAPISTIC

CREATIVE ARTS INVESTOR

RAS CALEB APPIAH-LEVI

CREATIVE ARTS INVESTOR

SOJA MAN

CREATIVE ARTS INVESTOR

BA TV

CREATIVE ARTS INVESTOR

BAIDEN BISMARK

CREATIVE ARTS INVESTOR

POSSIBLE ARTS – KINTAMPO

APPRECIATION HONORS

DOLLAR BILL PROMOTIONS

Hon. Millicent – Sunyani West

Taco City Hotel

Saybae Graphixs

Multimedia

BATV

Ahafo Music Industry / Ahafo Music (Social Media Channels)

Sunyani We Dey (Social Media Channel)

Remedy Entertainment

MUSIGA – NATIONAL

GHANA TOURISM AUTHORITY – BA

ROVAK GHANA / CAST VOTE GH

MOONLITE FM – SUNYANI

ROYALS FM – WENCHI

SHALOM FM – BEREKUM

NKOMODE FM – KINTAMPO

CHEERS FM / SKY FM / STORM FM / SPACE FM / WINNERS FM / AKINA FM / KINTAMPO RADIO / HIGH RADIO / VOICE FM / ONUA FM / OTECH FM / ANGLE FM