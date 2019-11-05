Radio & Tv Personality, Grandmaster Murphy Honoured

For his hard work and dedicated spirit to the solidification of the Music Industry across the three (3) Regions in BA (Bono East Region, Bono Region, and Ahafo Region), NANA KWASI BOATENG passionately called GrandMaster Murphy together with Ras Caleb Appiah – Levi, Mr. Ebenezer Carl Erskine (Papistic) among others were honored at the just ended 2nd Edition of the Annual BONO AHAFO MUSIC AWARDS FESTIVAL – BAMA 2019.
Grandmaster Murphy has worked so hard to deserve the honor of Bono Ahafo. He has diligently served the region and used his platforms and abilities to help develop BA music and entertainment.
Based on these and many more, on the 2nd of November at the TYCO CITY HALL in Sunyani the regional capital of Bono Region, Murphy received a golden award with a citation of honor in recognition of his hard work and contributions to the BA Music and Entertainment Industry. In his speech, he used the opportunity to call on all stakeholders across the region to keep supporting young talents and the creative arts industry.
The awards festival this year 2019 saw in attendance; personalities who support the music and entertainment industry in Ghana. Dignitaries such as – Hon. Millicent (NDC Aspiring Member of Parliament 2020), Representatives of the Sunyani Traditional Council, the regional Director – Ghana Tourism Authority in the person of Mr. Appiagei and other stuff of the Authority, Heads of public and Government Institutions from Sunyani and other regions in Ghana, Ras Caleb Appiah – Levi (Presidential Aspirant – MUSIGA), Mr. Robert of Rovak Ghana / Cast Vote Ghana, and other highly profiled dignitaries.
BAMA among its objectives this year 2019 and in the long term seeks to solidify the music and entertainment industry by creating a unique platform for hard working Talents in BA and beyond to be recognized, promoted, celebrated, supported, and encouraged to be self-sustaining through music, entertainment and creative arts in general.
The awards festival through its principles and standards accepts nominations from hard working individuals within a year under review. Winning an award at BAMA is subject to a participant's dedication, hard work, and evidence or prove of work ahead of other participants.
BA is made up of 29 districts which come together to form BONO EAST, BONO REGION AND AHAFO REGION. The awards covers all 29 districts and beyond.
According to the organizers “J BLACK CODE EVENTS GHANA”, the BAMA festival through its networks and credibility have attracted giant media houses, and creative arts related industry players’ participation this year.
CEO of the J BLACK CODE EVENTS GHANA; Joshua Akongo – J Black further thank all individuals and organizations supporting the music awards and talents in the region.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
MEGA BUSH
MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR
IMRANA – IMAGINE SAY
DISCOVERY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
AMARU WAN
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
STUNNER BIZZLE – REFUSE TO QUIT
BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
BODWESE – TUMUDE FT. GURU
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
KOJO WUSU – LOVE TILL WE GROW
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
EFE KEYZ – JUJU
SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR
FOD MUSIC – ONYAME YE
BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR
K’SWAGG
BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
MEGA BUSH FT. MACASSIO – NOO
BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR
SABII AND MATT
BEST ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
DJ FLOPPY –
BEST PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
EBENEZ
BEST BLOGGER OF THE YEAR
SETH WILSON (GH KONKONSA SETH)
BEST PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
WYSE BRAIN
MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
GAF PRODUCTIONS
SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR
OBONTO
ARTIST FAN BASE OF THE YEAR
MEGA BUSH – 360 FANS
HIP LIFE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
KOOKO
HIP LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
ALINKIN – YOUR LOVE FT. BENJI
HIGH LIFE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
ABOATEA KWASI
HIGH LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
AKWASI POY – MA NNO MBO
HIP POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
BODWESE
HIP POP SONG OF THE YEAR
ROCKIEFELA
DANCEHALL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
CHATTA BOSS
DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR
MAN P J SPARTA
REGGAE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
KURABASU REDFYAH
REGGAE SONG OF THE YEAR
AFIAKOFI RASTA
GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
MAMA GEE
GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
SABII AND MATT (OTEASEFO NYAME)
STUDENT ARTIST OF THE YEAR
M. A. N
NON BAMA ARTIST OF THE YEAR
YUN KOBI
NON BAMA SONG OF THE YEAR
KOFI WAY – CHABA
BEST RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ UPTOWN – HIGH RADIO – BECHEM
BEST ENTERTAINMENT HOST OF THE YEAR
TACTICAL SHIFO – CHEERS FM – SUNYANI
BEST ENTERTAINMENT RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
GREENA FM – SUNYANI
BEST ENTERTAINMENT RADIO PROGRAM
WINNERS FM (FIRE ENTERTAINMENT SHOW) – CASCOLA
MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
FELIX AIDOO (BODY BONE) – NKOMODE FM KINTAMPO
*_HONOURY AWARD*_
YOUNG LIVING LEGEND OF THE YEAR –
GRANDMASTER MURPHY
CREATIVE ARTS INVESTOR
PAPISTIC
CREATIVE ARTS INVESTOR
RAS CALEB APPIAH-LEVI
CREATIVE ARTS INVESTOR
SOJA MAN
CREATIVE ARTS INVESTOR
BA TV
CREATIVE ARTS INVESTOR
BAIDEN BISMARK
CREATIVE ARTS INVESTOR
POSSIBLE ARTS – KINTAMPO
APPRECIATION HONORS
DOLLAR BILL PROMOTIONS
Hon. Millicent – Sunyani West
Taco City Hotel
Saybae Graphixs
Multimedia
BATV
Ahafo Music Industry / Ahafo Music (Social Media Channels)
Sunyani We Dey (Social Media Channel)
Remedy Entertainment
MUSIGA – NATIONAL
GHANA TOURISM AUTHORITY – BA
ROVAK GHANA / CAST VOTE GH
MOONLITE FM – SUNYANI
ROYALS FM – WENCHI
SHALOM FM – BEREKUM
NKOMODE FM – KINTAMPO
CHEERS FM / SKY FM / STORM FM / SPACE FM / WINNERS FM / AKINA FM / KINTAMPO RADIO / HIGH RADIO / VOICE FM / ONUA FM / OTECH FM / ANGLE FM
