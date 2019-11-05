ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.11.2019 Exclusive News

VIDEO: Actress Princess Shyngle displays her ‘banging tapoli shaped’ body

By Michael Agyapong Agyapa
VIDEO: Actress Princess Shyngle displays her ‘banging tapoli shaped’ body
2 HOURS AGO EXCLUSIVE NEWS

Ghana-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle who has been causing quite a stir with her hot body has made yet another attempt to break the internet.

In a video we sighted, the curvy screen goddess has put ‘killer’ curves on display yet again despite announcing to her fans she was married.

In the video, the actress is seen in a bikini standing in front of a mirror putting her hot tapoli shape in full display.

Princess Shyngle is popular for her roles in “5 brides”, “The 30-year-old virgin”, “why should I get married” just to mention a few

Check out the video below:

Michael Agyapong Agyapa
Michael Agyapong Agyapa News Contributor
TOP STORIES

Google, Apple, Facebook Are Enabling An Illegal Online Slave...
1 hour ago

Electorate is fed-up with the under-performance of NPP/NDC
1 hour ago

body-container-line