VIDEO: Actress Princess Shyngle displays her ‘banging tapoli shaped’ body

Ghana-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle who has been causing quite a stir with her hot body has made yet another attempt to break the internet.

In a video we sighted, the curvy screen goddess has put ‘killer’ curves on display yet again despite announcing to her fans she was married.

In the video, the actress is seen in a bikini standing in front of a mirror putting her hot tapoli shape in full display.

Princess Shyngle is popular for her roles in “5 brides”, “The 30-year-old virgin”, “why should I get married” just to mention a few

Check out the video below: