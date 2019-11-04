I Don’t Know Fancy Gadam - Teflon Flexx

Teflon Flexx

Teflon Flexx, the Northern Badboy says he doesn’t know Fancy Gadam to be the king of the North.

According to Teflon, Fancy Gadam is not the king of music in the North, though he has great influence and quality music but no one has crowned him yet.

In an interview with Cookie and KOD on Starrdrive last Friday on Starrfm, when he was asked by Cookie if he agrees that Fancy Gadam is the King of the North, he said, “I don’t know Fancy to be the King of the Tamale or any part of the North but I know Tamale has a new king and is not Fancy Gadam.

He added that Fancy Gadam is arguably one of the best artistes from the North and he loves his craft but he is in to put the Northern music especially his community Sandema on the globe

Teflon also emphasized that he hails from the Upper East Region of Ghana and he is a Bulsa, and not a Nigerian artiste.

He said “People have a huge misconception of me being a Nigerian artiste, Nigeria is a great country but i am a proud Ghanaian from Upper East, I speak Buli so am a Bulsa boy.”

According to most of his fans, his accent and his music style represent that of a Nigerian than Ghanaian.

The artiste born, Akaateba Christopher has dropped great tunes like ‘ESKEBELEBE’ which featured Dopenation and was produced by twist of Dopenation, ‘Oreo’ which features Macasio,’ Village boy in suit’, ‘ Murder’, and ‘Keep on Trying’ which is yet to be released

He has earned a nomination in both in GAMA 2019 and CBAZE 2019.

He has been on major stages to perform this year like ‘Loud in Bokom’ concert which was hosted by Tinny and Shatta Wale, ‘Total Shutdown’ concert at the Bukom Arena in Accra hosted by Maccasio, ‘ Reign Concert’, ‘This is Tema’ etc.