Fantana Can Be My New Girlfriend – Epixode

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Epixode has declared how much he likes Fantana.

During a discussion on Zylofon TV which was monitored by newshuntermag.com, the ‘Wahala Dey’ composer couldn’t hide his feeling for Fantana.

“Fantana can be my new girlfriend. She is beautiful and I like her. I haven’t seen her specs well but I will look out for more. I will think about drawing her,” he said in an interview with Kwesi Essel on Zylofon TV’s 'Showbizness' programme.

Epixode called on Ghanaians and music fans to support and encourage Fantana to give out her best.

“She is learning and we have to encourage her to learn more,” he stated.

Epixode and Fantana were at loggerheads recently after the former said he doesn’t know Fantana until her sanitary pad issue cropped up.

Source: Newshuntermag.com