Saminifest 2019 Moves To Dansoman On December 21st — Check Full Calendar

Samini has announced December 21, 2019 as the official date for this year’s Saminifest. In the spirit of the “Year Of Return” message, the Legend has picked his home base Dansoman, specifically The Dansoman High Street as the location for this years event.

Dansoman is the home of Samini — where his family home is and also the streets that gave birth to his career in 1999 when Nana King of Ashanti International introduced him onto the Ghanaian music scene with a feature on Mary Agyapong's song titled "Twene Bre Me”. Samini's carrer shot off into the limelight there-forth, featuring on peoples records before he finally released his first studio album titled "Dankwansere" in 2004. From then till now, he has 7 studio albums to his credit. His last Album Titled "Untamed" debuted No. 8 on Billboard and won best Album at the enviable Reggaeville Awards 2018 making the record as the first African Artiste/Album ever to win that award.

Samini is now considered as a national treasure for Ghanaians due to his longevity, consistency, mastery of showmanship and live performances on the music scene.

The Dansoman High Street situates a popular hangout called “Gold House", where Samini and his friends used to have concerts for the inhabitants of the vicinity. To bring back nostalgic feelings from the past, Samini has decided to put the SaminiFest 2019 stage right there as a symbolism to the beginning of his career and also the continuity.

"It feels so good to bring it back home to Dansoman, the streets that nurtured my talent. Thanks to God Almighty and everyone that has made the last 20 years possible. Its going to be all about The Journey, The Legacy and The Music I'm just getting started. I'm stuck in the game like salt in the sea", says Samini.

All roads lead to Dansoman on 21st December for the climax of Samini’s biggest annual event which he has held every December since 2014 except 2017. The festival records over 40,000 audience with this year tipped to double the numbers as Samini returns to his home base, Dansoman.

Below is the one month segmented activities crafted for this year’s celebration starting with a fan base Hang Out on November 9, 2019.

•November 9, 2019 — HGF HangOut at Rehab Beach Club, Accra.

•November 18, 2019 — Press Launch for Saminifest

•November 23, 2019 — Soccer Match (HGF vs Liberty Professionals)

•December 14, 2019 — Clean Up Exercise

•December 16, 2019 — Donation to Orphanage

•December 17, 2019 — Visit to Selected Dansoman School

•December 21, 2019 — Saminifest Climax Concert

Watch “Obra” by Samini on Youtube: