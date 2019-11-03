Is Actress Boesha Budong Pregnant?

Ghanaian actress and social media sensation Moesha Budong featured in a new movie titled "AMAThemovie" a movie produced by Ghanaian young legend "Umar Krupp".

Moesha was a s3x Worker in the movie and played a very vital role, she got pregnant in the movie which got social media talking.

She has been featured in couple of movie but #AMAThemovies would be a big hit for the actress looking at the characters featured in the movie.

The movie has almost all the stars in the Ghana movie industry with old and new faces featured.

AMAThemovie has the likes of Van Vicker, Umar Krupp, Albert Kuvodu, Fella Makafui, Esi Hammond, Jessica Williams, Anthony wood, Habiba Sinare, Qwest Blay Jnr, Rosemond Brown and Directed by Kyie Baffour and Produced by Umar Krupp.

"Ama" set to hit the cinemas by January 2020.

Check out the pictures: