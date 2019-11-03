Phylis Vesta Boison Wins Miss Malaika 2019

ModernGhanalogo

03.11.2019 General News

By Mustapha Attractive
The grand finale of the 2019 Miss Malaika Ghana came off on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the National Theater.

Phylis Vesta Boison after proving her worth was crowned the winner of the 2019 Miss Malaika Ghana Beauty Pageant.

19-year-old Phylis Vesta Boison, is a third-year accounting student at the University of Ghana of Ghana’s premium University, she’s studying BSc. Business Administration.

