Ghanaian Musicians Are Too Local - Vudumane

U.S-based Ghanaian musician Vudumane who features Nigerian musician Zlatan on his latest track “Shoe Size” says most Ghanaian musicians are just too local.

In an exclusive interview with Fnn24.com, Vudumane argued that most Ghanaian musicians are not taking advantage of the fact that Afrobeat and Afro-pop originated from Ghana.

He noted clearly that Afrobeat and Afro-pop originated from Ghana, but Ghanaian musicians have failed woefully to go international because of their local and myopic mentality.

The ‘Shoe Size’ singer added that the Nigerians counterparts are rather taking advantage of the genres and winning all the top international awards.

Touching of the importance of collaboration, he said musicians in Ghana should learn to collaborate with each other because there is much strength in unity.

According to him, when musicians learn to collaborate with each other, they become very powerful and grounded for greater exploits.

Vudumane has advised Ghanaian musicians to think outside the box and take the craft very serious like their Nigerian counterparts.

Vudumane has featured Nigeria’s Zlatan from Davido’s camp on his new single titled “Shoe Size” which would be released pretty soon.

Kindly anticipate the release of “Shoe Size”

