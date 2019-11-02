Management, Friends Of Perpetual Didie Surprise Her With Birthday Treat

The ‘Wo y3 suspect’ hitmaker also known as the Gospel striker was yesterday shocked by her management and friends as they conspired to organize a birthday party for her.

The Birthday party which was organized at the Diamond Institute of Events and Weddings at Sakomono was attended by numerous friends and fans of Perpetual Didie.

Her manager, Mavis Amanor of Asempa FM and Lady Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Institute of Events and Weddings were the brains behind the party.

The songstress whose birthday falls on 31st October did not plan to celebrate this particular one in a grand style. Little did she know that her manager had linked up with friends to raise that fantastic surprise party for her. The media were there to cover.

As the party started, she received a lot of accolades as people praised her for portraying humility, generosity, and her good human relations. Friends, Lady Diamond and Manager took the stage to encourage her to work harder and continue to pursue her God’s given talent.

In her response to the audience, the Simabia Medawase hitmaker Perpetual Didie had this to say; “My God I am so short of words where should I start from? First of all, I thank God Almighty for showing me this amazing love and to everyone who has come to wish me well, your gifts, your motivational words are amazing and to all who took time to wish me well on all social media platforms, I say God richly bless you all.

"I appreciate. The love you have shown me, it’s too much for me. Simabia Medawase!!!! To my Manager Mavis Amanor, to Lady Diamondgh I just can’t thank you enough for the surprise birthday party. Aww I am so grateful and humbled God Bless you for Me!"