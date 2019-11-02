Medikal, Kelvynboy, More For Malaika Finale

It’s Showtime as Ghana’s biggest and inarguably the most respected pageant, Miss Malaika Ghana climaxes this Saturday at the National Theater.
The show which has been on the screens since August 2019 when 16 ladies were introduced as participants in this year’s competition after a boot camp will see the fate of the 10 finalists decided on Saturday, November 2 at the National Theatre.
Aside the votes from the general public who will be in the auditorium judges Kojo Jones, Naa Ashorkor, Jocelyn Dumas, Claudia Lumor and James Gardiner will have to watch and listen keenly as the ten finalists battle it out for the cash, the car and the very enviable Miss Malaika Ghana crown.
THE TEN FINALISTS
Name: HABIBA BINT-ABDALLAH
Pageant Name: Habiba
Age: 23
From: Banda – Brong Ahafo Region
Education: Radford University College
Hobbies: Designing
Zodiac Sign: Libra
Name: PHYLIS VESTA BOISON
Pageant Name: Phylis
Age: 19
From: Saltpond
Education: Year 3, University of Ghana, Accounting
Hobbies: Reading, listening to music and trying new things
Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
Name: JULIANA KIMBERLY OFOSUHENE
Pageant Name: Kimberly
Age: 21
From: Takoradi
Education: University of Ghana (health Service)
Hobby: hairstyling
Zodiac Sign: Aries
Name: SOPHIA ACHEAMPONG
Pageant Name: Sophie
Age: 22
From: Apesokubi, Oti region
Education: Medical student, University of Ghana.
Hobbies: Designing, styling, art, research
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
Name: FREDA MBORD ASTANGA.
Pageant Name: Mbord.
Age: 23
From: Upper East Region, Bawku.
Education: Tertiary, BA in Communication studies majoring in public Relations.
Hobbies: Dancing and Reading
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
Name: GRACE EWURA ESI ACQUAYE
Pageant Name: Aquiline
Age: 21
From: Cape Coast
Education: Ghana National College, University of Ghana
Hobbies: Reading, cooking
Zodiac Sign: Leo
Name: JULIET WILLIAMS ROMEO
Pageant Name: Juliet
Age: 20
From: Accra
Education: Entrepreneur /Photo model
Hobbies: Cooking, baking, reading and music
Zodiac Sign: Pisces
Name: HAMDIYA HAMID
Pageant Name: Hamdiya
Age: 22
From: Bawku
Education: Certificate in Fashion
Hobbies: Creating content
Zodiac Sign: Aries
Name: ALMA OBENEWAA WONTUMI
Pageant Name: Alma
Age: 22
From: Larteh (Eastern Region)
Education: Currently in my third year at the university of Ghana
Hobbies: listening to music, cooking.
Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
Name: PEARL AFUA FYNNBA PIREKU
Pageant Name: Fynnba
Age: 24
From: Cape Coast
Education: Bsc Computer Science
Hobbies: Listening to music, watching movies, dancing & drawing
Zodiac Sign: Aquarius
As has been the tradition for Miss Malaika Ghana over the years, the ladies have gone through an intensive journey of rediscovery and grooming in preparation for the finals where one will be selected to succeed the reigning queen, Mariam Owusu-Poku.
Also performing on the night are some of Ghana’s most talented acts; AMG Medikal, Adina, Kelvyn Boy, DopeNation and a lot more.
Tickets are available online at www.ticketprogh.com, Charterhouse, Xmen and Nallem stores at the Malls.
Miss Malaika Ghana is a Charterhouse Ghana Production.
Medikal, Kelvynboy, More For Malaika Finale
It’s Showtime as Ghana’s biggest and inarguably the most respected pageant, Miss Malaika Ghana climaxes this Saturday at the National Theater.
The show which has been on the screens since August 2019 when 16 ladies were introduced as participants in this year’s competition after a boot camp will see the fate of the 10 finalists decided on Saturday, November 2 at the National Theatre.
Aside the votes from the general public who will be in the auditorium judges Kojo Jones, Naa Ashorkor, Jocelyn Dumas, Claudia Lumor and James Gardiner will have to watch and listen keenly as the ten finalists battle it out for the cash, the car and the very enviable Miss Malaika Ghana crown.
THE TEN FINALISTS
Name: HABIBA BINT-ABDALLAH
Pageant Name: Habiba
Age: 23
From: Banda – Brong Ahafo Region
Education: Radford University College
Hobbies: Designing
Zodiac Sign: Libra
Name: PHYLIS VESTA BOISON
Pageant Name: Phylis
Age: 19
From: Saltpond
Education: Year 3, University of Ghana, Accounting
Hobbies: Reading, listening to music and trying new things
Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
Name: JULIANA KIMBERLY OFOSUHENE
Pageant Name: Kimberly
Age: 21
From: Takoradi
Education: University of Ghana (health Service)
Hobby: hairstyling
Zodiac Sign: Aries
Name: SOPHIA ACHEAMPONG
Pageant Name: Sophie
Age: 22
From: Apesokubi, Oti region
Education: Medical student, University of Ghana.
Hobbies: Designing, styling, art, research
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
Name: FREDA MBORD ASTANGA.
Pageant Name: Mbord.
Age: 23
From: Upper East Region, Bawku.
Education: Tertiary, BA in Communication studies majoring in public Relations.
Hobbies: Dancing and Reading
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
Name: GRACE EWURA ESI ACQUAYE
Pageant Name: Aquiline
Age: 21
From: Cape Coast
Education: Ghana National College, University of Ghana
Hobbies: Reading, cooking
Zodiac Sign: Leo
Name: JULIET WILLIAMS ROMEO
Pageant Name: Juliet
Age: 20
From: Accra
Education: Entrepreneur /Photo model
Hobbies: Cooking, baking, reading and music
Zodiac Sign: Pisces
Name: HAMDIYA HAMID
Pageant Name: Hamdiya
Age: 22
From: Bawku
Education: Certificate in Fashion
Hobbies: Creating content
Zodiac Sign: Aries
Name: ALMA OBENEWAA WONTUMI
Pageant Name: Alma
Age: 22
From: Larteh (Eastern Region)
Education: Currently in my third year at the university of Ghana
Hobbies: listening to music, cooking.
Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
Name: PEARL AFUA FYNNBA PIREKU
Pageant Name: Fynnba
Age: 24
From: Cape Coast
Education: Bsc Computer Science
Hobbies: Listening to music, watching movies, dancing & drawing
Zodiac Sign: Aquarius
As has been the tradition for Miss Malaika Ghana over the years, the ladies have gone through an intensive journey of rediscovery and grooming in preparation for the finals where one will be selected to succeed the reigning queen, Mariam Owusu-Poku.
Also performing on the night are some of Ghana’s most talented acts; AMG Medikal, Adina, Kelvyn Boy, DopeNation and a lot more.
Tickets are available online at www.ticketprogh.com, Charterhouse, Xmen and Nallem stores at the Malls.
Miss Malaika Ghana is a Charterhouse Ghana Production.