Medikal, Kelvynboy, More For Malaika Finale

It’s Showtime as Ghana’s biggest and inarguably the most respected pageant, Miss Malaika Ghana climaxes this Saturday at the National Theater.

The show which has been on the screens since August 2019 when 16 ladies were introduced as participants in this year’s competition after a boot camp will see the fate of the 10 finalists decided on Saturday, November 2 at the National Theatre.

Aside the votes from the general public who will be in the auditorium judges Kojo Jones, Naa Ashorkor, Jocelyn Dumas, Claudia Lumor and James Gardiner will have to watch and listen keenly as the ten finalists battle it out for the cash, the car and the very enviable Miss Malaika Ghana crown.

THE TEN FINALISTS

Name: HABIBA BINT-ABDALLAH

Pageant Name: Habiba

Age: 23

From: Banda – Brong Ahafo Region

Education: Radford University College

Hobbies: Designing

Zodiac Sign: Libra

Name: PHYLIS VESTA BOISON

Pageant Name: Phylis

Age: 19

From: Saltpond

Education: Year 3, University of Ghana, Accounting

Hobbies: Reading, listening to music and trying new things

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Name: JULIANA KIMBERLY OFOSUHENE

Pageant Name: Kimberly

Age: 21

From: Takoradi

Education: University of Ghana (health Service)

Hobby: hairstyling

Zodiac Sign: Aries

Name: SOPHIA ACHEAMPONG

Pageant Name: Sophie

Age: 22

From: Apesokubi, Oti region

Education: Medical student, University of Ghana.

Hobbies: Designing, styling, art, research

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Name: FREDA MBORD ASTANGA.

Pageant Name: Mbord.

Age: 23

From: Upper East Region, Bawku.

Education: Tertiary, BA in Communication studies majoring in public Relations.

Hobbies: Dancing and Reading

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Name: GRACE EWURA ESI ACQUAYE

Pageant Name: Aquiline

Age: 21

From: Cape Coast

Education: Ghana National College, University of Ghana

Hobbies: Reading, cooking

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Name: JULIET WILLIAMS ROMEO

Pageant Name: Juliet

Age: 20

From: Accra

Education: Entrepreneur /Photo model

Hobbies: Cooking, baking, reading and music

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Name: HAMDIYA HAMID

Pageant Name: Hamdiya

Age: 22

From: Bawku

Education: Certificate in Fashion

Hobbies: Creating content

Zodiac Sign: Aries

Name: ALMA OBENEWAA WONTUMI

Pageant Name: Alma

Age: 22

From: Larteh (Eastern Region)

Education: Currently in my third year at the university of Ghana

Hobbies: listening to music, cooking.

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Name: PEARL AFUA FYNNBA PIREKU

Pageant Name: Fynnba

Age: 24

From: Cape Coast

Education: Bsc Computer Science

Hobbies: Listening to music, watching movies, dancing & drawing

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

As has been the tradition for Miss Malaika Ghana over the years, the ladies have gone through an intensive journey of rediscovery and grooming in preparation for the finals where one will be selected to succeed the reigning queen, Mariam Owusu-Poku.

Also performing on the night are some of Ghana’s most talented acts; AMG Medikal, Adina, Kelvyn Boy, DopeNation and a lot more.

Tickets are available online at www.ticketprogh.com, Charterhouse, Xmen and Nallem stores at the Malls.

Miss Malaika Ghana is a Charterhouse Ghana Production.