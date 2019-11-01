Fella Makafui Contemplates Closing Down Her Shops Over Poor Sales

It’s very obvious without being politically biased, that the current harsh economic conditions has failed Ghanaians as the complaints increase by the day.

In this regard, popular actress, Fella Makafui is contemplating closing down her shops.

In a recent Facebook post, the actress said she sometimes contemplate on whether to close down her shops because of the stressful times Ghana’s economy is going through.

She said “Charley if you no get heart you can’t own a business oo the stress alone .. Paying workers ,bills etc Oh noo sometimes you just feel like closing down the shops and go home to rest …And the market too be slow now ..Mabr3”.

Source:HotfmGhana.com