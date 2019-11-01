Linda Ikeji To Speak At 2019 Ghana Bloggers Summit

Nigerian renowned blogger, Linda Ikeji has arrived in Ghana ahead of the Ghana Bloggers Summit organised by Avance Media.

As one of the most successful blogger, she is expected to share her blogging story and mentor upcoming bloggers who would like to build and maintain a successful career in the field.

She is also expected to interact with students of the University of Ghana and Wisconsin International University College on a special university tour.

At the summit, she is also expected to launch her LI TV application, which is a subscription-based platform developed to promote made in Africa movies.

Other influential bloggers and journalists scheduled to speak at the event include: Jenny Chisom [Login Bloggers Africa], Kwadwo Sheldon [Social Media Influencer], Jemila Abdulai [Circumspecte.com], David Mawuli [Pulse.com.gh], Kwame A.A. Opoku, Samuel Ato Afful [Senior Lecturer, AUCC], Patrice Amegashie [TV Africa], Papaga Seckloawu Bless [celebritiesbuzz.com.gh], Ismail Akwei (International Journalist), Fiifi Adinkra [GhanaNdwom.com], George Britton [georgebritton.com], Simon W. Alangde, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, Jonathan Nii Laryea, Fiifi Anaman [Sports Journalist], Evans Antwi-Gyamera [ashesgyamera.com], Thomas Freeman Yeboah [Pulse.com.gh].

Others include Elorm Beenie [beeniewords.com], Keni Kodjo [Kenikodjo.com], Angela Akua Asante [sports blogger], Justica Anima [justicaanima.com], Mawuko Afadzinu [Head of Marketing, Stanbic Bank Ghana], Jagbesie Suliah Jibriel [ghkasa.com], Adeyemi Adebayo (YemmeYbaba) [Ytainment.com], Pep Junia [enewsgh.com], Toni Kusi [ghpage.com], Gad Ocran [Head of Social Media, Multimedia Group], Kofi Cephas [ghgossip.com] and Tony Asankomah, [ghmoviefreak.com].

The summit will also feature presentations from Google Digital Skills for Africa program, unveiling of the LI TV App and the announcement of the winner of the 2019 Blog4SDGs competition which was created to give opportunity to young people to create blogs to promote the UN SDGs.

The summit which is being hosted by Avance Media is supported by Twellium Industries, Verna Natural Mineral Water, Asuavo Security, SB Incubator, Reset Global People, WatsUp TV, Homechow, ICS Africa, CliqAfrica, Egotickets, ShotbyExcelsis, Surge Studios, Orientation Africa, Third Eye Media and Spaa Media.