Sarkodie's Heavy Tongue Earns Him An Ambassadorial Deal

Barely a month ago self acclaimed rap artist known for his unique and addictive flow Michael Addo , a.k.a Sarkodie on a global stage called on blacks from African descent in the Diaspora to take a journey to Africa and by doing so, choosing Ghana as the year Mark's "The Year of Return".

A statement from an heavy tongue whiles addressing patrons of the BET Hip Hop Awards , an opportunity granted him for winning the BET Hip Hop International Flow Award.

Believing in the saying , "the same tongue that blesses , is the same tongue that curses"

Weeks down the line, the multiple award winner , currently lay out with an album "Black Love" gets rewarded by his heavy tongue.

Surprisingly the entire nation including the Minister of Tourism , Arts and Culture Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi couldn't help but to stage a surprise ambassadorial deal as a reward for Sarkodie's open statement in the States.

Commending the good works of Sarkodie, Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi Presented the Genius Rap Artist , Song Writer and Composer with a Citation and publicly announced Sarkodie's position as the ambassador for the campaign "Year Of Return" at just ended Creative Arts Forum held yesterday 30th October, 2019 at the National Theatre ,Accra.