01.11.2019 Gospel News

Ange De Gloire and other Ghanaian gospel musicians lead Ghanaians into presence of God

By Roger Ofoe
Ange De Gloire the Ivorian gospel singer together with Awurama Ahinful, Ceccy Twum, Ohemaa, Mercy Becky Bonney and other Ghanaian gospel musicians lead Ghanaians into presence of God with their ecstatic worship and praises on the 13th of October 2019 at the PIWC Nungua Nautical last stop

The annual worship and praises gospel concert which has been running for the past three years provides a platform for Christians all over the country and beyond to gather in worship,

2019 Attitude of Gratitude was dubbed “divine visitation” because the host Awurama Ahimful believed this year the Lord will remember his people and visit them. Ange De Gloire who releases her album Destiny recently said she will be releasing her second music video from the Destiny album. According to her she already released her first music video Yahweh in Abidjan and it's likely she will be releasing the Klemi music video in Ghana and Ivory coast

The Destiny album has songs both in French, English Baole and Bete which are her local dialect, and it has hit songs like Yahweh Klemi J’arriverai and more

Ange De Gloire who can also sing in Twi said her ability to sing in Twi is because of the heavy Ghanaian presence in ivory coast and also because she studied here in Ghana

