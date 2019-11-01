MTN Hitmaker season 8 contestants begin live band performance

The final 12, Sinam, Kofi Pages, Kojo Karl, Alibaba, Mawuly, Mimi, Lasmid, Nessa, Derrick, Jeremy, Kwesi Ishe and Singer P, for the first time battled it out with a live band at the national theatre as they were each given the chance to choose any song of their individual international idols to perform live on stage in the hopes of showing their various talents to the rest of the world.

You have followed all the notes, every bar from the auditions, to boot camp, to the semifinals and after weeks of going through various audition stages and intense training, it all came down to the D-day as the final 12 gave Ghanaians a night of incredible display of great musical talent.

The judging panel for the 8th edition dubbed “LIVE YOUR WILDEST DREAM” who had the sole task of getting the contestants on the right track week after week and also determining who makes it through and who leaves the competition is made up of award winning singer song writer Eazzy, celebrated award winning music producer Kaywa and finally, CEO of Lynx entertainment, they were joined by CEO of Palm Media, celebrated music producer and artiste manager, Kiki Banson as guest judge. Hosted by tv3 presenter, Berla Mundi and Media Generals’ Giovani Caleb.

The beat makers, Mix Master Garzy, DJ Breezy and the latest addition, MOG Beatz before the live performance balloted for the 4 contestants each out of the 12 that they will be working with throughout the competition.

MOG mentors’ singers, Nessa, Kofi Pages and Derrick and rapper Alibaba as DJ Breezy takes on rapper, Kojo Karl, singers, Mimi, Kwesi Ishe and reggae dancehall act, Singer P. Garzy, for the rest of the competition, mentors’ rappers, Lasmid and Mawuly, and singers, Jeremy and Sinam.

MTN Hitmaker airs on Saturdays on TV3 at 4:30pm, Joy Prime at 5:30pm, GHOne TV and Max TV at 7:00pm. And on Sundays on UTV at 3pm, 4syte TV at 5pm, Oceans TV at 6:00pm, TV XYZ and Angel TV at 7pm.

To vote for your favorite contestant, dial *714*14# or download the MTN HITMAKER APP and vote.

MTN Hitmaker is proudly brought to you by MTN Ghana and produced by Charterhouse Ghana.