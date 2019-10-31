Prospa Ochimana ‘’Ekwueme Man” And Other Gospel Artistes Ready To Thrill Patrons

Gospel artistes billed to perform at the 2019 edition of MTN Stands in Worship concert have expressed their readiness to delight customers and patrons with melodious and fantastic gospel performances this Saturday, 2nd November 2019 at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair La Accra.

‘One Nation, One Voice’ is the theme for this year’s event. Celebrated gospel artistes Prospa Ochimana known for his hit song ‘’Ekwueme’’ Selina Boateng, Cwesi Oteng, Ceccy Twum, Joe Mettle, Elder Mireku, Akesse Brempong, Koda, Daughters Of Glorious Jesus and Diana Antwi Hamilton are poised to lead patrons in a non-stop worship experience.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, Noel Kojo – Ganson called on all persons to take advantage of the platform created by MTN for its cherished customers to give praise to God for his goodness and also share quality time with friends and family. As a brand, we strive to make the lives of our customers brighter through events like “the MTN Stands In Worship concert”.

With a commitment to bring the benefits of a connected world to every Ghanaian, MTN Ghana is giving people the opportunity to purchase a ticket via MoMo by dialing *713*6#. Tickets can be purchased via www.mtn.com/ticket. MTN will donate all proceeds to charity. Music lovers can also select their favorite artistes song as caller tunes by dialing *1355# at a cost of 60 pesewas for 60 days.

The MTN Stands in Worship has grown to be one of the most sought after the event on MTN’s calendar. It has in the past featured renowned gospel artistes such as Joe Mettle, Donnie McClurkin, William McDowell, Sinach, Micah Stampley, Nathaniel Bassey, Patrick Duncan, Elder Mireku amongst others.

