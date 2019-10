[List] Famous Ghanaian Celebrities And Their Birthdays

Most ordinary people feel proud when they share the same birthday with a public figure or celebrity. In Ghana, local celebrities are well respected and recognized in society as people who wield a lot of influence.

Ghanaian celebrity blogger, Eben Owurachy has compiled a list of some famous people in Ghana and their birthdays from the month of January to December.

JANUARY:

1. Gifty Anti (Media Personality) – 1 January

2. D Black (Musician) – 12 January

FEBRUARY:

1. Kuami Eugene (Musician) – 1 February

2. John Dumelo (Actor) – 3 February

MARCH:

1. Kwaku Manu (Actor) – 6 March

2. Juliet Ibrahim (Actress) – 3 March

3. Serwaa Amihere (Media Personality) – 8 March

4. Bola Ray (Media Mogul) – 1 March

5. Akufo Addo (Politician) – 29 March

6. Ofori Amponsah (Musician) – 2 March

7. Ahoufe Patri (Actress) – 26 March

8. Bisa Kdei (Musician) – 19 March

APRIL:

1. Lil Win (Actor) – 15 April

2. Efya (Musician) – 10 April

3. Reggie Rockstone (Musician) – 11 April

4. Kalybos (Actor) – 27 April

5. Kelvyn Boy (Musician) – 1 April

6. Kofi Kinata (Musician) – 15 April

7. Medikal (Musician) – 5 April

MAY:

1. Ama K. Abebrese (Actress) – 3 May

2. Chris Attoh (Actor) – 17 May

3. Sandra Ankobiah (Lawyer) – 18 May

4. Beverly Afglo (Actress) – 28 May

5. Agya Koo (Actor) – 25 May

6. Anthony Baffoe (Ex Footballer) – 25 May

JUNE:

1. Samia Nkrumah (Politician) – 23 June

2. Mzvee (Musican) – 23 June

3. Nana Aba Anamoah (Media Personality) – 19 June

4. Thomas Partey (Footballer) – 13 June

5. J.J. Rawlings (Politician) – 22 June

6. Kwami Sefa Kayi (Media Personality) – 20 June

7. Tony Yeboah (Ex-Footballer) – 6 June

JULY:

1. Sarkodie (Musician) – 10 July

2. Jay Foley (Media Personality) – 27 July

3. Jonathan Mensah (Footballer) – 13 July

AUGUST:

1. Caroline Sampson (Media Personality) – 2 August

2. Peace Hyde (Media Personality) – 9 August

3. Becca (Musician) -15 August

4. Nana Ama Mcbrown (Actress) – 15 August

5. Kafui Danku (Actress) – 16 August

6. Sister Debbie (Musician) – 25 August

7. Van Vicker (Actor) – 1 August

8. Kidi (Musician) – 18 August

9. Joselyn Dumas (Actress) – 31 August

10. Sulley Muntari (Footballer) – 27 August

SEPTEMBER:

1. Majid Michel (Actor) – 22 September

2. Samuel Osei Kuffour (Ex Footballer) – 3 September

OCTOBER:

1. Shatta Wale (Musician) – 17 October

2. Lydia Forson (Actress) – 24 October

3. Martha Ankomah (Actress) – 10 October

NOVEMBER:

1. Asamoah Gyan (Footballer) – 22 November

2. Abedi Pele (Ex Footballer) – 5 November

3. John Mahama (Politician) – 29 November

4. Nadia Buari (Actress) – 21 November

5. Yvonne Nelson (Actress) – 12 November

6. M.anifest (Musician) – 20 November

7. Nana Agyemang Konadu Rawlings (Politician) – 17 November

8. Yvonne Okoro (Actress) – 25 November

9. Akrobeto (Actor) – 18 November

DECEMBER:

1. Kwesi Arthur (Musician) – 18 December

2. Samini (Musician) – 22 December

3. Jackie Appiah (Actress) – 5 December

4. Michael Essien (Footballer) – 3 December

5. John Kufour (Politician) – 8 December