ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.10.2019 General News

Epixode, Bastero, Ras Kuuku’s Manager, Others Support Larruso At #KillyKilly Club Tour

By Elorm Beenie
Epixode, Bastero, Ras Kuuku’s Manager, Others Support Larruso At #KillyKilly Club Tour
1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS

Every well-established successful industry is built on the beacon of the younger generation sprouting out.

Whether or not the Ghanaian Creative Arts Industry is supportive, we don’t know but we know the Reggae/Dancehall Fraternity has been and still one supportive one.

On Saturday, October 26th, 2019, Jadon Shatta Ent signed Afrobeats and Dancehall artist, Larruso pulled off a successful event which is his maiden show headlined by him.

Off his #KillyKillyClubTour, Iceburg Night Club hosts Larruso and whole lot of other artists. The event saw lot of prominent industry players and artists such as Epixode, Ras Kuuku’s Manager, Michael Asambo popularly known as ‘Dabiggest Boss’, Juni Hype and many other rising artists came to support Larruso on his first event.

MORE IMAGES BELOW;

10292019121407-i41p266ffa-photo-2019-10-28-13-35-54 1

10292019121407-1h830o4bau-photo-2019-10-28-12-18-58

10292019121408-l5gsk8v331-photo-2019-10-28-12-22-36

10292019121409-8et2xkjwvq-photo-2019-10-28-12-23-36

10292019121409-i41p266ffa-photo-2019-10-28-12-25-37

10292019121410-wcsevihutp-photo-2019-10-28-12-25-58

10292019121411-8eu2xkjwvq-photo-2019-10-28-12-27-57

10292019121411-0h830n4ayt-photo-2019-10-28-12-31-57

10292019121412-qvmxpcb553-photo-2019-10-28-12-33-06

10292019121413-sxoaredq5k-photo-2019-10-28-13-35-54

TOP STORIES

Stay Off Mahama With Your False Prophecies Or We'll Come Af...
2 hours ago

Chief Justice Instructs GLC To Summon ABC TV Over Interview ...
4 hours ago

body-container-line