Epixode, Bastero, Ras Kuuku’s Manager, Others Support Larruso At #KillyKilly Club Tour

Every well-established successful industry is built on the beacon of the younger generation sprouting out.

Whether or not the Ghanaian Creative Arts Industry is supportive, we don’t know but we know the Reggae/Dancehall Fraternity has been and still one supportive one.

On Saturday, October 26th, 2019, Jadon Shatta Ent signed Afrobeats and Dancehall artist, Larruso pulled off a successful event which is his maiden show headlined by him.

Off his #KillyKillyClubTour, Iceburg Night Club hosts Larruso and whole lot of other artists. The event saw lot of prominent industry players and artists such as Epixode, Ras Kuuku’s Manager, Michael Asambo popularly known as ‘Dabiggest Boss’, Juni Hype and many other rising artists came to support Larruso on his first event.

MORE IMAGES BELOW;