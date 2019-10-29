Xandy Kamel Commences “Operation Feed The Streets”

Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel has embarked on “operation feed the street” as she toured certain areas in the capital city Accra.

Areas include Dzorwulu junction, Accra girls, National theater etc to make merry and feed the people dwelling on the streets.

The actress who plans to have this donation drive monthly has been rotating on this tour for over three years.

Speaking in an interview, the actress said it has been very emotional engaging some of the street children to listen to their needs but above all, it ends up with fun and merry-making.

She added that this gesture is her little way of putting smiles on the faces of the needy and giving back to society.