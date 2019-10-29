Empress Gifty Adorye’s Husband, Family & Friends Surprises Her With Birthday Party

Ghanaian Gospel musician Gifty Adorye popularly known as “Empress One” appeared at a surprise birthday party at the residence of Gifty Oware Aboagye when her husband asked her to assist him pay a visit to his colleagues and later proceed to Kempinski Hotel for a birthday drink-up.

On their way to the supposed meeting, they passed through the Osu Castle to greet some officers there and later when they were leaving to the Kempinski Hotel, her husband told her another story which she believed and followed him to Gifty Oware Aboagye house where she met her family and friends in shock.

The birthday party brought together a lot of industry players, including bloggers, musicians, and her husband's friends.

In a post on social media after the party, sound engineer Fredyma recounted that God is great and people would be celebrated all the time depending on how they treat, adore and respect people.

He eulogized Empress Gifty Adorye by adding that all the accolades mentioned above are associated with great women and that is her hallmark.

Empress Gifty Adorye also posted on her social media account captred by Attractivemustapha.com that words cannot express the stream of joy that flows through her heart.