Juliet Ibrahim Takes ‘A Toast To Life’ Tour To USA, London

Actress Juliet Ibrahim has taken the launch of her highly-acclaimed auto-biography ‘A Toast To Life’ to the diaspora, thus, the U.S and London.

She celebrated the book signing event in London first, which was a successful event hosted by Actress and Lawyer, Yvonne Okyere-Whalley.

The event featured special attendees such as Musician; Willie XO, Radio Broadcaster Adesope Olajide, Nigerian-British Sports Vlogger Kelechi Anyikude, Author Amara Kanu and C.E.O of Cake Factory Ghana,

Others were Stylist and Humanitarian; Joey Bedwei and Ghanaian Socialite, Entrepreneur and Reality TV Star; Confidence Haugen.

The ace actress and philanthropist was hosted on BBC’s ‘Focus On Africa’ show, amongst other media houses platforms.

Juliet successfully had the book signing in Atlanta October 24 with the likes of Peter of P Square fame, in attendance. She is billed to have similar events in New York on October 26 and Chicago October 28.

“A Toast To Life’ is available for purchase online on Amazon.

The book has successfully been launched in Lagos, Abuja, and Accra, with more cities to be added soon.

“A Toast To Life” talks about how Juliet Ibrahim survived three civil wars and how her cousin was killed while her family was trying to escape from rebels.

It goes on to talk about how she survived rape and sexual abuse, the ups and downs of her previous marriage, dealing with self-esteem issues, depression and much more.

--- CypressGH Entertainment