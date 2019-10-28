You've Tortured Me Enough — Fantana To Bullet, Wendy Shay

There seems to be drama brewing in the camp of RuffTown Records. In the midst of growing rumours that the two female acts on the label, Wendy Shay and Fantana are beefing, it looks like the spectacle is bigger than what it seems.

On Sunday, CEO of the label, Bullet shared a post on Instagram that has given the strongest indication yet that all is not well at RuffTown Records.

“Something big is coming!watch this space.its about time to KUT IT.

THE TRUE RUFFTOWN FAMILY @rayjamesmuzik @churchboy_gh @wendyshayofficial KUT IT KUT IT KUT IT KUT IT KUT IT KUT IT âœ‚ï¸âœ‚ï¸âœ‚ï¸âœ‚ï¸âœ‚ï¸,” he posted.

Conspicuously missing from the list of acts is Fantana. The omission of her seems to have fuelled speculations that the label is about to or has already parted ways with the ‘Girls Hate On Girls’ singer.

Before the dust could settle, Fantana swiftly responded to Bullet’s post revealing she rather wanted to leave the label.

“Dear Wendy & Bullet, You guys started this and I will simply end it. It’s so funny how you feel the need to publicly humiliate me making it seem like you KUT ME from the label when the whole time I’m the one who has been wanting to leave! You know my number, and my house,” she said.

Born Francine Nyanko Koffi, Fantana further alleged that Bullet and Wendy Shay bullied her at the label.

“You guys have bullied me and tortured me ENOUGH. I won’t allow you guys to use me, play me and make me look like the bad guy. WE ALL KNOW THE TRUTH. The TRUTH THAT YOU BOTH ARE SCARED OF. Since you guys want everything to be public. WHY DONT I JUST TELL THE TRUTH? @wendyshayofficial @bullet_rufftown @rufftownrecordsgh @rayjamesmuzik ”

Fantana, before Sunday’s drama unfolded, had revealed in an interview with Dr Pounds on Hitz Gallery on Hitz FM Friday that Wendy Shay was not her friend.

“I wouldn’t say [Wendy Shay is my] friend like for me I’m very precise with where I put people in my life and everything. We are business partners we are all on one label so we are working to achieve our goals but outside of that we don’t really do anything else,” she said.

She added that, “and with me, I don’t really like mixing my business with pleasure. If I’m there for music, I’m there for music and if we were friends like outside, that would be different…”

“For me, like I wouldn’t really say we are friends but I do love her, we are on the same label. She was there before me so there are some things that she went though she can prevent me from going through,” Fantana stressed.

---Myjoyonline