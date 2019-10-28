Danny Erskine, HRM Dr Nnenna Ani, Others Win At Africa Night Awards In Germany

Two notable African filmmakers Danny Erskine and HRM Dr Nnenna Ani Saturday made Nollywood proud after winning separate awards at the 3rd edition of Africa Night Awards powered and sponsored by Fashion Point saloon Germany.

The African Night Awards is an award that celebrates African legends both within the music and the film industry.

During the event, popular German based DJ Doggy and DJ Redson handled the DJ aspect whiles Sam Dutchy, a Nigerian artiste based in Holland was the main act for the night.

Danny Erskine won Best Actor / Promoter & Great Support to Hollywood& Nollywood whilst HRM Dr Nnenna Ani was honored with Wonderful Queen of Nollywood and great support to Nollywood.

In a post sighted online, Danny Erskine thanked the organizers of the awards and stated that his winning shows how hard work is speaking across the world.

He also acknowledged the fact that working in the industry is the best career he has ever chosen.

Below is his full statement:

Thanks to the organisers for this wonderful Award, it shows how our hard work is speaking across the world. Working in the industry is the best career I’ve ever chosen. Many thanks to my fans who have supported my movement for the past 25 years, thank you to F. N Transport ( Germany) for hosting me every time am in Germany, thank you to Fashion Point Saloon, E-Cash and all the wonderful people who have supported me in Germany over the years. May God bless you all, let’s keep moving and supporting each other to become successful.