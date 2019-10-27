‘Avoid Nudity On Social Media — Xandy Kamel Advises Teens

Xandy Kamel, one of Ghana’s controversial actresses has cautioned young boys and girls about the dangers of social media.

Speaking during her ‘Teen Talk’ tour, she advised teenagers to avoid putting naked photos of themselves on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

The Kumahood actress, embarked on a tour dubbed ‘Teen Talk’ in selected Basic and Junior High Schools across the country with an agenda to educate teenagers on how to take care of themselves and the need to focus on their academics.

“I’m looking at educating the younger ones on how to handle themselves when they get to their teen age, on personal hygiene and how to prevent teenage pregnancy and the abuse of social media and the effect it has on the youth of today. Also, they should beware of kidnappers and most importantly, focus on their education.”

Children are the future of the world and for that matter, they must be nurtured and guided every step of the way. Teenagers, especially girls in basic schools, are more prone to abuse, hence the need for exposure and education on how to protect themselves.

The actress also took time to elaborate on all the dangers that social media poses to them. Xandy advised them against sharing personal information with strangers to avoid being victims of kidnappers.

Teenage pregnancy has led to school drop out. The dreams of these young girls are cut short when they get pregnant, some of these girls develop complications at birth leading to their death.

Girls who benefited from ‘Teen Talk’ were empowered to report cases of sexual abusive to their teachers and parents. Personal Hygiene was among the topics discussed.

Xandy also advised these teenagers to focus on their books and avoid bad company.