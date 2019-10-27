Rocky Dawuni Takes “Beats Of Zion” To Global Landscapes Forum In Accra

Rocky Dawuni, Ghana’s UN Ambassador for Environment Africa, joins a team of UN Stakeholders at an international conference in Accra, the capital city of Ghana, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, dubbed “GLF Accra 2019” (Global Landscapes Forum).

He said the forum will be a covenant of various stakeholders across the globe convening to discuss ways of sustaining the environment; the conversations will be based on land restoration initiatives and also highlight the need to plant more trees to boost the ecosystem.

Rocky further added that he is part of a campaign to kick off a tree planting initiative in Ghana where he will liaise with Accra Mayor to plant 100,000 trees within the capital for the pilot project.

Mohammed Adjei Sowah, current Accra Mayor, who is also part of the Global Covenant of Mayors, is very keen on restoring the ecosystem in Accra. He has openly joined hands with Rocky Dawuni for the tree planting project which officially launches in early 2020.

The Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy is an international coalition of cities and local governments with a shared long-term vision.

On the 100,000 trees planting initiative, Rocky Dawuni says, “the intent is to collaborate with not just the Accra Mayor but the local chiefs within the greater Accra area and later replicated across other cities and regions across the country to boost more community involvement. This I believe is a good way to incite climate change and land restoration.”

Rocky Dawuni will announce his collaboration with Rita Marley, and aligning their foundations – Rita Marley Foundation and Rocky Dawuni Foundation – joint tree planting and environmental initiative during the concert. Rita Marley, wife of Reggae Legend Bob was recently awarded one of the highest national awards in Jamaica.

The year 2019 also marks the UN Decade of Land Restoration. “As we look toward the Decade on Land Restoration, now is the critical time to share knowledge, create new thinking and identify and scale innovative solutions for landscape restoration that is inclusive and ensures the rights of all stakeholders. GLF Accra will begin with an energising session that aims to inspire participants, foster networking and relationship building and gather ideas and valuable inputs on the needs of the GLF community during this critical Decade,” the organisers stated.

Rocky Dawuni apart from partaking in GLF Accra, will give a full band musical performance for patrons at the event scheduled for Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Rocky Dawuni apart from being an internationally known musician from Ghana is a Grammy Nominee, UN Goodwill Ambassador for Environment Africa and UN Foundation Ambassador for the Clean Cooking Alliance. He has 7 studio albums to his credit with “Beats Of Zion” being his latest, featuring Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Wiyaala from Ghana. The title track, “Beats Of Zion” has an official video shot in Jamestown, Accra you can watch here:

