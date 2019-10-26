Fella Makafui Inspires Kayayo Girls [Watch]

Actress Fella Makafui on Thursday, October 24, 2019 inspired a group of Kayayo girls who were taken from the streets by Marvelin house limited to help them achieve their aims.

Marvelin house limited is currently shooting a reality show where notable personalities are invited to tell their story to inspire and help the Kayayo girls achieve their aims in life and not enter the street anymore.

Fella Makafui shared her story on how she almost rejected her role “bread selling” in YOLO. Unknown to her, her breakthrough was in that role.

She further inspired them and said; despite her background, she didn’t give up especially coming from the village to make it in Accra.

Watch fella makafui inspiring the ladies below

