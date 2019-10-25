A Notorious Ghanaian Criminal I Met At Nsawam Prison Inspired My Song 'Adam Nana’ — Joyce Blessing

Ghanaian based multi award winning gospel singer Joyce Blessing has divulged the inspiration following her latest Adam Nana hit single.

Talking to Joy News , The Repent crooner divulged that the mission and vision God has assigned to her as a gospel minister is to win lost souls on the streets for Christ through her songs.

She said, “The song repent was given to my heart by God to win the streets into His kingdom and by His grace, most of them attend church with me. Others also attend church elsewhere but I do checkup on them every Sunday”.

“Where a pastor cannot go to preach the word of God, the repent song has penetrated there. It is being played at casinos, clubs and everywhere. I even went to club to shoot some scenes in the repent music video”, she added.

According to Joyce, if you want to share what you have with people, come down to their levels, have a relationship with them, speak their language, have time for them, vibe with them and by so doing, they will listen to you.

Talking about Adam Nana her latest hit single, Joyce Blessing told Joy News that she took inspiration from a criminal at Nsawam Prison to write such a spirit filled song.

” She said, “Adam Nana was inspired by a criminal, widely known in Ghana I met at Nsawam Prisons when I went there for ministration. He approached me to have a conversation and I told him about the word of God. What he said to me is that, “A sinner like me and a descendant of Adam. I have sinned many times. It will be difficult for me to be holy”, said the criminal. I was touched by his words but now, he has repented through me and also winning souls for Christ”, Joyce said.

She concluded that, what makes her feel so blessed with her mission is when people testify that her songs have blessed, healed, and inspired people’s lives.

