Young Entrepreneur Awards 2019 Nomination Ends Today

Organizers of the Young Entrepreneur Awards (YEAwards) has indicated that the public nomination process ends today, Friday, 25th October, 2019.

YEAwards is an annual awards event that celebrates outstanding young entrepreneurs whose initiatives lessens the burden on the job market and inspire other young people to become job creators instead of seekers.

Benefits of winning the award include a Plaque, an opportunity to be featured on Entrepreneur One on One Talk show, networking opportunities with investors and mentors, travel opportunities to Germany, Amsterdam and Spain, among others.

The organizers, Youth Business Network Foundation wish to encourage entrepreneurs below 40 years to nominate themselves, and the general public to also nominate entrepreneurs they know, via www.yeaweads.org , for any of the following categories; Male Entrepreneur of the Year, Female Entrepreneur of the Year, Male Social Entrepreneur of the Year, Female Social Entrepreneur of the Year, Male Start-up Entrepreneur of the Year, Female Start-up Entrepreneur of the Year, Male Student Entrepreneur of the Year, Female Student Entrepreneur of the Year.

The rest of the categories are: Male Disability Entrepreneur of the Year, Female Disability Entrepreneur of the Year, Non-Ghanaian Entrepreneur of the Year, Sports Celebrity Entrepreneur of the Year, Movies Celebrity Entrepreneur of the Year, Music Celebrity Entrepreneur of the Year, Radio Celebrity Entrepreneur of the Year, Television Celebrity Entrepreneur of the Year, Agrobusiness Entrepreneur of the year, Technology Entrepreneur of the year, Fashion Entrepreneur of the year, Construction Entrepreneur of the year, Manufacturing Entrepreneur of the year, Real Estates Entrepreneur of the year, Finance Entrepreneur of the year, Imports and Exports Entrepreneur of the year, Hospitality Entrepreneur of the year, and. Service Provider Entrepreneur of the year.

The Young Entrepreneur Awards is powered by Youth Business Network Foundation, with support from Ministry of Business Development, National Entrepreneurship and Innovations Plan, National Youth Authority, and McDan Foundation.