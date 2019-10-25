Meet Prince Kojo-Hilton The Multi-Talented Visual Artist

Ambassador Prince Kojo - Hilton is a multi-talented visual artist with almost eighteen years professional experience that has gained him both local and international recognition. He is a product of the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) where he graduated in Art Direction and Production Design in the Certificate Programme (2014).

Due to his hard work, passion and incredible creativity ability, he had a rare opportunity as an understudy to Johnson Edu at the Technical Department of the National Theatre of Ghana which helped launch his career to another level. His understudy was in the areas of Scenic design, Props Design, Make- up and special effects design, Set Design and Construction. He has used the above skills on a number of projects and he has gained the accolade of the first ever artist to create the first ever man made Volcano in Africa for Guinness’ Big Eruption Concert in Accra, Ghana. He has worked on a number of Films, TV Commercials, Music Videos, Theatre Productions and several live events.

Adding to his prehistoric repertoire, having worked as a Scenic Artist with Hollywood Directors of The Matrix Trilogy, the Wachowskis on the science fiction series Sense 8 which was shot in Nairobi,Kenya in 2014. Kojo has worked with most of the multimedia firms and production houses of great renown in Accra, Ghana. His passion and dedication to duty has caused him to accomplish staggering results within a short space of time.

With regards to awards, Kojo has won several. Notable amongst them are The Osagyefo Pan African Eminence Art Director/ Production Designer Award 2016, The World Leader Laureate, a PENTASI B’ AWARD 2018, and The 40 Under 40 Award 2019 for the Theatre and Arts category. He also won an Honorary Award from the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, Legon in 2017. Other recognitions include nomination for The Global Art Awards under the category of Ultimate Best Global Mixed Media Artist Award 2017 in Dubai. Yale University awarded him a Citation of Inspiration in 2018. In 2019 in Nigeria, he was celebrated as a Living Legend by the World Institute of Peace and became the recipient of the World Icon of Peace.

Prince Kojo – Hilton is a strong Art advocate and for the past 17 years has single handedly trained and mentored many young talents in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa. He is the founder of PKH Art Africa, Supports Art Foundation, Hilwood Studio, The Arts Legendary Hall of Fame, Hilton Honorary Art Awards and Visual Art Students Empowerment Project (VASEP).

He received the Pan African Republic Honorary Award 2019 and is currently The Pan African Art Ambassador. He is also the former chairman of the Ghana Association of Visual Artists (GAVA) from 2017- 2019 for Greater Accra Region.

Here are some of his works: